Todd Chrisley

When an Instagram hater commented on a June 2020 photo of the Chrisley Knows Best star and Chloe saying, “I’m sorry I don’t like it marry your own color it really screws up the kids,” Chrisley replied, “I hope that the lord lets you live long enough to see that color doesn’t screw kids up, but ignorance and hate most certainly will. I will pray that God tempers your heart and that he grants you clarity.”