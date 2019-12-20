Tori Roloff

In November 2019, the pregnant Little People, Big World star slammed a hater for calling her fat and unhealthy and telling her she needed to set a better example for her son, Jackson, and soon-to-be-born daughter. “I usually do not respond to ridiculousness like this, but what in the actual heck,” she captioned a screenshot of the message. “I can not believe women talk to other women like this. Calling me fat and unhealthy is the most disgusting thing ever. Comparing me to others is so detrimental. If you want me to be healthy for my family you should be lifting me up not tearing me down. GTFO. I’m pregnant and myself and baby girl are healthy as can be.”

In December 2019, Tori reassured her Instagram followers that “everyone lets their kid hang out the window” to see Christmas lights at the Portland International Raceway. “Before everyone freaks out, we’re going 2mph on a closed track,” the TLC personality captioned an Instagram Story video at the time.