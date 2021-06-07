Aja Naomi King

“No, this is not a pregnancy Before picture. This is the After,” the How to Get Away With Murder alum captioned a June 2021 Instagram slideshow. “After days of labor. After experiencing what felt like my insides being ripped apart, no lie. After experiencing the unimaginable beauty of childbirth, this is what is left behind. This Gorgeous Body! So in celebration of myself and my body for ‘Doing the Damn Thing,’ I wanted to share this photo. No makeup, no editing, no filters (and you know I love a filter!) Just Me. A woman in awe of her Body and her Baby!”