Audrey Roloff

“I wish someone would have better prepared me the first time around or been more honest about all the after-birth pains,” the Little People, Big World alum captioned a January 2020 mirror selfie with her newborn son, Bode. “So here I am showing up with my 1-week postpartum belly exposed and telling you my body hurts. But despite the physical pains, I know these weeks of forced slow-down are exactly what my body and heart needs. REST.”