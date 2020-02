Bekah Martinez

The Bachelor alum didn’t just give fans a glimpse of her postpartum body with this Wednesday, February 4, Instagram Story. One day prior, Martinez released black and white photos taken moments after she gave birth to her baby girl in a tub. “On the morning of February 2nd, our little girl joined us earth-side and we will never be the same,” she captioned the pics. “We are all as healthy and happy as can be.”