Carly Waddell

“It’s been a week since Charlie was born. He is the greatest blessing and one of the greatest lessons for me as a mom,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum captioned a November 2019 Instagram photo of herself posing topless with cabbage leaves over her chest. “I had all these hopes and dreams that postpartum would be easier this time. But I still ache. I’m healing. I’m tired.” Waddell went on to describe her choice to stop breast-feeding her son, writing, “I made a really hard decision within myself as a mom to listen to my gut about what was best for my child. And you know what… it worked. He is soooo happy and that is all that matters.”