Moms Jade Roper and More Celebs Who Debuted Their Postpartum Bodies Days After Giving Birth By Riley Cardoza January 31, 2020 Courtesy of Catherine Giudici/Instagram 25 3 / 25 Catherine Giudici “She escaped,” the Bachelor alum captioned comparison pictures in December 2019. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Sustainable Sneaker With a 5,000-Person Waitlist Is Finally Back in Stock Kristin Cavallari Swears by This Gentle Retinol for an Ageless Complexion The Secret to Seriously Slaying J. Lo’s 10-Day Diet Challenge More News