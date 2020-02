Desiree Siegfried

The Bachelor alum posted an Instagram mirror selfie in January 2018, four days after giving birth. “As a society we need to embrace the beauty of the body during this time and not expect a new mom to just ‘bounce’ back like her body didn’t just go through battle,” Siegfried said. “It’s feeling beautiful and courageous in our own skin no matter the stretch marks, extra weight and whatever else is going on. Grace upon grace upon grace .. for ourselves and each other.”