Gretchen Rossi

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum revealed her 25-pound weight loss three weeks after giving birth. “I was pretty surprised at how quickly my actual stomach went down, but I definitely have a lot going on still,” Rossi said on her July 2019 Instagram Story. “I’m not allowed to start working out or do anything with that until six weeks. … I’m pretty amazed about how amazing the body is. It can grow a little baby and go back like that. It’s just crazy what happens.”