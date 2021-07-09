Hunter McGrady

“I’m just a girl standing in front of a mirror 12 days postpartum with breast milk stains and Depends diapers, pure exhaustion, asking herself to learn to love this new body,” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model captioned a July 2021 mirror selfie. “To give herself grace, to feel the gummy-ness of her new tummy and the loose skin and remembering that this body not only created life, but housed it for nine months, went 45 hours into labor and is now feeding it daily all with one vessel. I feel so grateful for this body today.”