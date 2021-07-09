Moms

Jade Roper and More Celebs Who Debuted Their Postpartum Bodies Days After Giving Birth

By
Model Hunter McGrady, More Stars Debuting Postpartum Bodies Days After Birth
 Courtesy of Hunter McGrady/Instagram
84
2 / 84
podcast
ImmunityPack_Ad_Diverse_63021_600x338

Hunter McGrady

“I’m just a girl standing in front of a mirror 12 days postpartum with breast milk stains and Depends diapers, pure exhaustion, asking herself to learn to love this new body,” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model captioned a July 2021 mirror selfie. “To give herself grace, to feel the gummy-ness of her new tummy and the loose skin and remembering that this body not only created life, but housed it for nine months, went 45 hours into labor and is now feeding it daily all with one vessel. I feel so grateful for this body today.”

Back to top