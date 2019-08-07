Jade Roper

“Women’s bodies are seriously phenomenal!” the Bachelor in Paradise alum captioned an August 2019 mirror selfie one month after her home birth. “It’s taking my uterus more time to return to its normal state this time around, but honestly I have never loved my body more than I have this postpartum. A lot of you have asked about my recovery, and I received several stitches and am slowly healing physically— the mental and emotional healing is hard to put a finger on, but I am giving myself grace to process everything.”