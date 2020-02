Jamie Otis

The Married at First Sight alum was proud of her body after welcoming her daughter, Grace. “I love every bit of my postpartum bod,” Otis captioned an August 2017 Instagram photo. “It’s truly amazing how my body helped create & carry an 8 lb 2 oz baby …. I’m feelin’ like I can conquer the WORLD after pushing her out. Women are SO much stronger than we give ourselves credit for.”