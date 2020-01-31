Jessie James Decker

“3 weeks post and I’m still very swollen,” the singer captioned her April 2018 Instagram selfie after welcoming Forrest. “The 3rd has been by far the hardest recovery, but I’m feeling stronger every day. It sure is incredible what the body can do and I’m so grateful! I know i say this after each baby but remember what our bodies just when [sic] through for 9 months and be proud, don’t stress over post baby body, just enjoy your new baby because these are beautiful moments and memories you will cherish forever.”