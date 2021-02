Lesley Anne Murphy

“Last week in versus first week out,” the Bachelor Winter Games alum captioned February 2021 Instagram selfies. “I’ve always been fascinated by the human body but didn’t know its full depth and capability until now. Also didn’t know I was going to post these when I was taking them lol, but this is as real as it gets. No makeup, disposable undies, messy bed, tired eyes, full heart.”