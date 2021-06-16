Henry Golding’s Wife Liv Lo and More Moms Show Postpartum Bodies

Liv Lo

“Gals, so many of you DM’d me about how to get a flat tummy postpartum,” the former model, who is Henry Golding’s wife, captioned a June 2021 Instagram selfie. “As a fitness instructor, I want to tell you that a flat tummy is NOT the goal. You, woman, are enough. I have been culling my closet because my size has gone up, and that’s OK. I Love my amazing body with all its curves, wrinkles and marks because it does EVERYTHING for me. Look in the mirror and say to yourself: ‘I am sorry, please forgive me, thank you, I love you.’”