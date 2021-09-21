Domino Kirke

“Nobody is born a parent,” the doula, 37, says. “I spiraled hard and fast after my first son was born. It wasn’t just the physical exhaustion, or the grief for my old life. I felt emotionally, psychologically and spiritually ill-prepared. The parenting books people recommended didn’t talk about intergenerational trauma, or tell me that showing up for my child would require faith in myself — faith I’d never had. It takes a village, for sure, but it’s much harder to rely on your village when you don’t trust yourself.”