Moms Celeb Moms Share Breast-Feeding Pictures By Us Weekly Staff January 20, 2021 Courtesy of Amy Schumer/Instagram 92 68 / 92 Amy Schumer “Guys what are we doing tonight?” the comedian captioned a May 2019 pumping pic on Instagram. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Shop the 5 Best Moisturizers to Combat Dry January Skin Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce Talks: Everything We Know So Far Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Had ‘Big Fight’ in December: ‘She Was Really Upset’ More News