Celeb Moms Share Breast-Feeding Pictures

Coco Austin

“I’m so blessed to have this unbelievable experience in this thing called nursing,” the model captioned a September 2019 Instagram post. “I had a hard time the first week when Chanel was born. I almost gave up, but my family told me to hang for another week. They told me I [wouldn’t] want to miss this special moment you have with your child health-wise and bond-wise. I hung in there and now almost four years later, Chanel still wants the boob. It’s more of a comfort thing now and of course she eats regular, but naptime and nighttime are our times, and I’m lucky she hasn’t grown out [of] it yet because when that moment comes, I will be so sad. It’s the best feeling and ALL mothers that nurse know.”