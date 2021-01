Coco Austin

The model shared an Instagram photo of herself breastfeeding her 4-year-old daughter, Chanel, in March 2020. “At this point in nursing it’s just for comfort and believe me the girl loves meat so its not like she isn’t eating real food …Thank you to all that understand my view.. I see most of you are so eager to side with me and I too root for you in your journey as well … Us moms are connected,” she wrote.