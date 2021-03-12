Moms

Celeb Moms Share Breast-Feeding Pictures

By
Emily Ratjkowski Celebrity Babies 2021
Emily Ratjkowski Courtesy Emily Ratjkowski/Instagram
96
1 / 96
podcast
LTG_Soundcore_AMI_Female_3.3.21_600x338

Emily Ratjkowski

The model breast-fed her newborn son, Sylvester, at the hospital in March 2021.

Back to top