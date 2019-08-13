Celeb Moms Share Breast-Feeding Pictures

Gisele Bundchen

“One of the most special moments I’ve shared with my kids was while breast-feeding” the model captioned an August 2019 Instagram photo nursing her daughter, Vivian. “That special look you get, that feeling of connection is unlike anything I have ever experienced. … Yes, in the beginning it can be difficult, it can hurt (the cracks, bleeding, engorgement), but no matter how challenging, I would not change that experience for anything in this world. I feel blessed that I was able to nourish them in this way.”