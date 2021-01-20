Hilaria Baldwin

The mom of five posted a photo showing her brushing her teeth while suckling her newborn son Eduardo in September 2020. “3.5 days in and we are champs at multitasking,” she captioned the pic along with a laughing crying emoji. The “Mom Brain” podcast host later hit back at haters who posted negative comments on the pic. “Let me be really clear about something,” she wrote. “I will post here and there about how we are doing. If you send me a comment telling me how much to post or how little, and I happen to see the message, I will just block you. I’m not interested in those opinions. 5 kids in, we are happy, healthy, bonded, tired, busy, but blessed. The split second it takes to snap a pic or put it here, on our community that we have built for years, is something I enjoy.”