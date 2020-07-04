Celeb Moms Share Breast-Feeding Pictures

Karla Souza

The How to Get Away with Murder star shared a throwback laughing photo of herself breast-feeding both her newborn son Luka Olivares, 3 weeks, and daughter Gianna, 2, at the same time via Instagram in July 2020. “It’s been a bit of a wild ride since baby Luka decided he was ready to be earthbound. This pic was taken the day after I gave birth. I’m laughing from both the joy and the excruciating pain of childbirth and postpartum,” she wrote. “Bringing this little human into the world has been THE most difficult and painful thing my body has had to go through, but it has also made me feel like a freakin’ warrior… ALL women are warriors! Now here I am, double nursing (not something I was planning on doing), to the sounds of beautiful diaper music 💩… being a mom requires next-level strength and endurance, so thank you to all the people who have helped carry me through this process! And to all the mom’s out there, know that I see you and honor you! #StrongLikeAMother.”