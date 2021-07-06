Lauren Bushnell

The Bachelor alum revealed the ups and downs of her breast-feeding journey in June 2021, just weeks after giving birth to her first child, son Dutton, on June 8. “It’s been hard and honestly painful at times and quite the opposite of glamorous,” she wrote via Instagram, noting a lactation consultant has helped her make progress. “But I still worry if he’s getting enough, if my body is doing its job. And [I] often wonder ‘Why isn’t today going as well as yesterday, is it my fault?’”

The new mom explained that her husband, Chris Lane, took the photo of her and Dutton in the nursery without her noticing, and she is happy that it will mark the good and the bad of her son’s first few weeks at home. “Although it’s not necessarily representative of our reality for the first two weeks, I want to frame it and keep it forever,” Bushnell continued. “Because even through the pain and frustration I can’t help but smile watching you.”