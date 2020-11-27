Family Time

Jade Roper and More Celebrities Adorably Dressing Up Kids for Thanksgiving: Pics

By
Jenna Cooper baby thanksgiving 2020
 Courtesy of Jenna Cooper/Instagram
7
6 / 7
podcast
LTG_HOL_AMI_11.24.20_600x338

Jenna Cooper

Presley, 5 months, smiled in her dad Karl Hudson IV‘s arms while covered in turkeys.

Back to top