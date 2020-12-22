Kids Celebrity Parents Baking Holiday Desserts With Their Kids: Cookies, Gingerbread Houses and More By Riley Cardoza December 22, 2020 Courtesy of Reese Witherspoon/Instagram 8 4 / 8 Reese Witherspoon The Whiskey in a Teacup author was all smiles with her creation. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! Under the Knife! ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Who’ve Had Plastic Surgery: Before and After Photos Once In A Lifetime Chance! Become Part Of This Fast Growing Startup! More News