Kids

Jessie James Decker and More Celeb Parents Celebrating Kids’ Birthdays in Special Ways While Quarantined

By
Bar Refaeli Parents Ring Kids Birthdays Quarantine
 Courtesy Bar Refaeli/Instagram; Shutterstock
95
5 / 95
podcast
LTG_Mask_600x338_10.21.20

Bar Refaeli

“My baby is 3!” the model captioned her October 20 Instagram Story while celebrating Elle’s birthday.

Back to top