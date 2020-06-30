Kids Jessie James Decker and More Celeb Parents Celebrating Kids’ Birthdays in Special Ways While Quarantined By Riley Cardoza 7 hours ago Courtesy of Brigitte Nielsen/Instagram 60 2 / 60 Brigitte Nielsen The actress celebrated her “little mouse” on June 22. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Tyler Cameron Spotted Out With Model Jilissa Ann Zoltko in Florida This Family-Friendly Virtual Pet Game Will Be The Next Hit Of Your Household! This Affordable Kaftan From Amazon Is Giving Us Serious Zara Vibes More News