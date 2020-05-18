Kids Jessie James Decker and More Celeb Parents Celebrating Kids’ Birthdays in Special Ways While Quarantined By Riley Cardoza May 18, 2020 Courtesy of Chrissy Teigen/Instagram 32 2 / 32 Chrissy Teigen and John Legend There were “lots of special guests” at Miles’ 2nd birthday party. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’ Season 5: Meet the Cast Act Fast — These Gorgeous Tory Burch Sandals Are 44% Off Today! Kristin Cavallari Drinks This ‘Master Antioxidant’ Every Morning More News