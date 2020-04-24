Kids Jessie James Decker and More Celeb Parents Celebrating Kids’ Birthdays in Special Ways While Quarantined By Riley Cardoza April 24, 2020 Cory Wharton and Cheyenne Floyd Instagram 20 9 / 20 Cory Wharton and Cheyenne Floyd The former couple celebrated their daughter Ryder’s 3rd brithday with a Zoom party on April 8. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Get Your Glow On With These 10 Spring and Summer Must-Have Beauty Products Need Some COVID-19 Relief? Get More Focus & Relief With This All-Natural Supplement This No. 1 Bestselling Amazon Carbon Filter Face Cover Ships in 3 Days! More News