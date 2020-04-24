Kids

Jessie James Decker and More Celeb Parents Celebrating Kids’ Birthdays in Special Ways While Quarantined

By
Cory Wharton and Cheyenne Floyd Celeb Parents Celebrating Kids’ Birthdays in Special Ways While Quarantined
Cory Wharton and Cheyenne Floyd Instagram
20
9 / 20

Cory Wharton and Cheyenne Floyd

The former couple celebrated their daughter Ryder’s 3rd brithday with a Zoom party on April 8.

Back to top