Kids Jessie James Decker and More Celeb Parents Celebrating Kids’ Birthdays in Special Ways While Quarantined By Riley Cardoza June 17, 2020 Courtesy of Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram 53 2 / 53 Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin Rafael recieved an ATV for his 5th birthday. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News This Pleated Top Will Make Any Summer Outfit More Stylish This Stylish Sun Hat Helps Prevent Aging and Is Easy to Wear With a Ponytail These Crystal Clear Steve Madden Sandals Are Now 33% Off More News