Kids Jessie James Decker and More Celeb Parents Celebrating Kids’ Birthdays in Special Ways While Quarantined By Riley Cardoza May 18, 2020 Courtesy of Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram 32 3 / 32 Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin The couple celebrated their youngest son Romeo’s 2nd birthday with a cake. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’ Season 5: Meet the Cast Act Fast — These Gorgeous Tory Burch Sandals Are 44% Off Today! Kristin Cavallari Drinks This ‘Master Antioxidant’ Every Morning More News