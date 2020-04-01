Kids

Jessie James Decker and More Celeb Parents Celebrating Kids’ Birthdays in Special Ways While Quarantined

By
Jessie James Decker More Celeb Parents Celebrating Kids Birthdays Special Ways While Quarantined
 Courtesy Hilary Duff/Instagram
7
3 / 7

Hilary Duff

The actress’ 8-year-old son, Luca, helped make his own birthday cake.

Back to top