Kids

Jessie James Decker and More Celeb Parents Celebrating Kids’ Birthdays in Special Ways While Quarantined

By
Jenna Jameson Balloon Arch Quarantine Birthdays
 Courtesy of Jenna Jameson/Instagram
10
1 / 10

Jenna Jameson

The Honey author built her daughter, Batel, a balloon arch for her April 6 birthday.

Back to top