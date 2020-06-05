Jessica Hall

“Sophie had a big 5th birthday planned, but with everything going on, we had to obviously cancel,” the Kendra alum told Us exclusively. “I took to Instagram to get some ideas on how I could make it special. I saw some great ideas and still was able to keep the Hawaiian theme she wanted by hiring the Tiki Hawaiian Shaved Ice Truck, and decorated the front of our house with over a 1,000 balloons instead of a cake. Seeing my daughters face light up that day had me choked up on so many levels.”