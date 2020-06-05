Kids

Jessie James Decker and More Celeb Parents Celebrating Kids’ Birthdays in Special Ways While Quarantined

By
So Sweet Jessica Hall Daughter Sophie 5th Birthday Party
 Courtesy of Sayoko Lynn Cox
45
2 / 45

Jessica Hall

Sophie had a big 5th birthday planned, but with everything going on, we had to obviously cancel,” the Kendra alum told Us exclusively. “I took to Instagram to get some ideas on how I could make it special. I saw some great ideas and still was able to keep the Hawaiian theme she wanted by hiring the Tiki Hawaiian Shaved Ice Truck, and decorated the front of our house with over a 1,000 balloons instead of a cake. Seeing my daughters face light up that day had me choked up on so many levels.”

Back to top