Kids Jessie James Decker and More Celeb Parents Celebrating Kids’ Birthdays in Special Ways While Quarantined By Riley Cardoza 10 hours ago Courtesy of Jessica Simpson/Instagram 61 1 / 61 Jessica Simpson The Open Book author celebrated her son Ace’s 7th birthday with a baseball-themed party. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Tyler Cameron Spotted Out With Model Jilissa Ann Zoltko in Florida This Family-Friendly Virtual Pet Game Will Be The Next Hit Of Your Household! This Affordable Kaftan From Amazon Is Giving Us Serious Zara Vibes More News