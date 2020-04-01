Kids

Jessie James Decker and More Celeb Parents Celebrating Kids’ Birthdays in Special Ways While Quarantined

By
Jessie James Decker Stars Celebrate Kids Birthdays Amid Coronavrius
 Courtesy Jessie James Decker/Instagram (2)
7
1 / 7

Jessie James Decker

Vivianne was all smiles in her birthday crown. Weeks later, Forrest inspected his piñata goodies.

Back to top