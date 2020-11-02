Kids

Jessie James Decker and More Celeb Parents Celebrating Kids’ Birthdays in Special Ways While Quarantined

Kane Brown and More Celeb Parents Ring in Kids' Birthdays in Quarantine
 Courtesy of Katelyn Brown/Instagram
Kane Brown

The country singer’s daughter, Kingsley, celebrated her 1st birthday on October 29 with cake and balloons.

