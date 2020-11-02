Kane Brown and More Celeb Parents Ring in Kids' Birthdays in Quarantine

Kids Jessie James Decker and More Celeb Parents Celebrating Kids’ Birthdays in Special Ways While Quarantined By Riley Cardoza November 2, 2020 Courtesy of Katelyn Brown/Instagram 96 1 / 96 Kane Brown The country singer’s daughter, Kingsley, celebrated her 1st birthday on October 29 with cake and balloons. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News See a Breakdown of Scott Disick’s Complicated Dating History: Kourtney Kardashian, Sofia Richie and More All the Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News