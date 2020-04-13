Kids

Jessie James Decker and More Celeb Parents Celebrating Kids’ Birthdays in Special Ways While Quarantined

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Wish Daughter True a Happy 2nd Birthday
 Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Khloe Kardashian

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star photographed her daughter, True, amid pink birthday balloons.

