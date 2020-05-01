Kids

Jessie James Decker and More Celeb Parents Celebrating Kids’ Birthdays in Special Ways While Quarantined

By
Mariah Carey Celebrating Kids’ Birthdays in Special Ways While Quarantined
Mariah Carey with twins Moroccan and Monroe. Courtesy of Mariah Carey/Instagram
24
1 / 24

Mariah Carey

The singer helped her twins celebrate their 9th birthday with a Zoom party.

Back to top