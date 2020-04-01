Kids

Jessie James Decker and More Celeb Parents Celebrating Kids’ Birthdays in Special Ways While Quarantined

By
Jessie James Decker More Celeb Parents Celebrating Kids Birthdays Special Ways While Quarantined
 Courtesy Nate Berkus/Instagram
7
6 / 7

Nate Berkus

Oskar sang into a microphone on his 2nd birthday.

Back to top