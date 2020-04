Prince William and Duchess Kate

“[Prince] Louis will still get to see his grandparents, who he adores — including [Prince] Charles and [Duchess] Camilla via video call, as well as Queen Elizabeth II, in the morning,” a source told Us exclusively of the little one’s April 23 Amner Hall birthday celebration. “[Prince] George and [Princess] Charlotte have made their own cute birthday cards for Louis, and the family will give him their gifts when he wakes up.”