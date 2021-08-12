Family Time

Thomas Rhett and More Celeb Parents Collaborating on Songs With Their Kids

By
Celeb Parents Collaborating on Songs With Their Kids Pink
Pink and daughter Willow Courtesy of Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
4
3 / 4
podcast
Boost_Boxed_Ad_600x338

Pink

The Pennsylvania native and Willow performed their song in May 2021 with an acrobatics performance.

 

Back to top