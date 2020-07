Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

“We’ve been teaching our children differently than the way our parents taught us,” the actress wrote in an Instagram slideshow. “We want to educate ourselves about other people’s experiences and talk to our kids about everything, all of it. Especially our own complicity. … We’re committed to raising our kids so they never grow up feeding this insane pattern and they’ll do their best to never inflict pain on another being consciously or unconsciously.”