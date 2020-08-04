Chance the Rapper

“If we thought that teaching our kids how to read was hard, imagine teaching them that there’s an entire system of our oppression that our society is built on, that they can either be complicit in or work to change,” the rapper told Parents in August 2020 of teaching daughters Kensli and Marli about racism. “It’s a difficult task, but it’s like we were born or live in this time for a reason. I think we have a pretty crazy opportunity right now to change the trajectory of humanity.”