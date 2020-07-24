Garcelle Beauvais

“We talked about race early … since [my sons] were 3,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star exclusively told Us. “I didn’t want anybody to put any negative connotation on the fact that I’m Black, their dad, [Mike Nilon], is white. … It was just getting ahead of it and putting a positive spin on it before somebody else said something to them when they were 3. It’s trying not to scare them, but at the same time giving them enough information so they’re aware of what’s going on.”