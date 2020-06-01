January Jones

The actress posted a photo of her 8-year-old son, Xander, at a “small neighborhood protest” on June 1, writing via Instagram: “I promise that I will always continue to talk to my child about inequality. And I promise to do all I can to learn more. We have had many more of these necessary hard conversations over the last few days, about why people are so angry and sad. For a child who didn’t used to see color amongst his friends it’s hard for him to understand, to understand why the past he learns about in school is still very present in our world today.”