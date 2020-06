Kelly Clarkson

“My little girl, [River], is 6 and [when] she catches something, like the news, I just have to explain it simple,” the American Idol alum told 50 Cent on a Kelly Clarkson Show episode. “It’s just like, ‘Well, there’s right and wrong. And this person was wrong and that’s why they’re crying.’ … And I think everybody needs to have that uncomfortable conversation that [racism] exists and that it’s wrong.”