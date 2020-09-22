Kerry Washington

“I’ve been really trying to use the time to teach them things that may not be on the curriculum … with a focus on Africa,” the Little Fires Everywhere star told Ellen DeGeneres on September 22 of supplementing her kids’ homeschool sessions. “I’m scouring the Internet for projects I can do with them and childrens books to really immerse them. A lot of times learning about Black history, you learn about civil rights and the Jim Crow era. You learn about all the things Black people were told we couldn’t do, so I thought it was important to immerse them in the rich culture of who Black people were or are before Martin Luther King and the great, great civil rights leaders.”