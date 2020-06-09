Kerry Washington

“I think it’s really important that we start to introduce the idea of race with a black history that begins before teaching kids what black people were told they couldn’t do,” the Little Fires Everywhere star explained to Jimmy Kimmel. “So, there’s Maasai Warriors and the kingdoms of Ghana and Queen Nefertiti and the pyramids of Egypt. This idea of teaching kids that black history and black people were a lot of things before segregation and Jim Crow and the Civil Rights Movement so that we understand the beautiful complexity, elegance and richness of black history before refusing to be put in the back of the bus.”